Opposition has agreed to launch no-confidence motion against govt: Bilawal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that it is a victory for democracy that most of the opposition political parties have now agreed to launch a no-confidence motion against the government.

The PPP Chairman took it to twitter and mentioned that PM Imran has lost the confidence of the public and now is the time when he has lost the confidence of the parliament.

PM Imran must be removed for improvement of democratic stability: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that the incumbent government has ruined the country and the economic of all sections of society including farmers is underway.

Talking to media in Muzaffargarh on Friday, he said that Imran Khan will have to be sent packing for improvement of situation and democratic stability.

Bilawal said that he has visited Muzaffargarh to condole the sad demise of Noor Rabbani Khar.

He said that the preparations for the February 27 rally are in final phase and he is visiting South Punjab to review the preparations for the march.

“We will start the march from Karachi on February and will reach Punjab travelling through Sindh,” he said.