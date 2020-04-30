Minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan, it's state job to protect them

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Nagarparkar and spent the day with troops, where he was briefed by local commander on operational readiness of the formation.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS while interacting with troops, appreciated their state of morale and motivation for fulfilment of assigned mission.

He also advised all troops to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.

Later, Gen Bajwa also met with local Hindu community. He said that the minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and it was the job of the state to protect them.

The Hindu community acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in bringing about secure environment for minorities.

They pledged that the Hindu community would contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.

Commander Karachi Corps and Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also accompanied the COAS during the visit.