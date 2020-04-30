ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the entire world is praising Pakistan’s policies to fight coronavirus and the masses also supported the government by implementing SOPs.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting to review measures to check Coronavirus in the country.

The meeting was briefed that the number of cases worldwide has started declining after the wave of Omicron touching peak in January, but the cases in Europe and the United States are still high.

The meeting was also apprised that India was at top in terms of deaths due to Coronavirus in the region, where around 1000 people were dying on daily basis while the fifth wave of coronavirus in Pakistan is causing an average of 42 deaths per day.

Earlier today, Pakistan reported 39 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,477,573. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,687.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,498 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

555,920 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 493,478 in Punjab, 207,820 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,711 in Islamabad, 41,584 in Azad Kashmir, 34,986 in Balochistan and 11,074 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 25,639,757 coronavirus tests and 58,077 in the last 24 hours. 1,365,518 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,663 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 6.02 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 115,238,268 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1 1,330,298 in last 24 hours. 89,853,639 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 950,726 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 194,492,475 with 2,244,371 in the last 24 hours.