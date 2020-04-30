Qureshi raises question on performance evaluation criteria of ministries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday raised questioned on the performnace evaluation criteria of ministries.

According to the sources, Foreign Minister wrote a letter to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab in which he expressed grave concern over giving eleventh number to the Foreign Ministry.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi mentioned that in the first quarter of the Performance Agreement, the State Department achieved 22 out of 26 targets. It also successfully achieved 18 of 24 goals in the second quarter.The Foreign Ministry ensured that no case was pending during the review period.

FM Qureshi took the stance that the Foreign Ministry also carried out high-level activities. No concerns were expressed about the work of the Foreign Ministry. No written guidelines on 30% performance review were provided.