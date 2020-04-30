PDM announces to bring no-trust motion against PTI govt

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Chairman (PDM) in its meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The meeting of the opposition alliance chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore discussed various issues while a dinner was also arranged by Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting in Model Town was attended by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Akram Durrani, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and other leaders of different parties.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

Talking to media along with opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it had been decided that a no-confidence motion will be tabled against the government.

The PDM chairman said that they will contact allies of the government to table no-trust motion and teams have also been formed to contact coalition partners, while homework to bring the motion has been completed.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that all opposition parties have agreed to bring no-confidence motion, adding that they will ask the ruling coalition parties to end the alliance.