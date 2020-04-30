Qureshi sends letter to Shehbaz, Bilawal for cooperation on South Punjab

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday sent letter to President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for cooperation on matters pertaining to development of South Punjab.

According to details he said that he requested for their attention and suggestions on the amendment bill. He went on to say that he had asked PML-N President the names of two candidates from the party but the letter was not responded. He said he has also mentioned the names of most under-developed areas of Punjab in his recent letter.

He further mentioned in the letter that in southern region, 55% of the rural population is living on less than 50% per capita income. In the south, 31% of the population lives below the national poverty line. Only 56.2% of the population has access to relatively good sanitation facilities. The infant mortality rate in South Punjab is higher than the rest of the province.

Earlier on Jan 20, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written a letter to Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding Parliamentary panel on South Punjab.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his letter, has asked the opposition leaders to recommend names for a Parliamentary committee on the issue of establishment of South Punjab province.

The minister in his letter said that establishment of the province is subjected to constitutional amendment, which requires support from opposition as well.

A day earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited opposition leaders to join government in efforts to make South Punjab a province.

Qureshi, in a tweet, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto promises creation of a separate province for the people of South Punjab.

Irrespective of political affiliation, national interest requires unity on a Constitutional amendment, he added. The minister said that as a party we continue to work consistently to deliver on recognition of South Punjab as an independent province and we have instituted separate administration, structure, budgets, jobs and benefits with over 35% development budget for South Punjab and ring fencing to stop financial re-appropriation.

“Through reform, our focus is socio-economic uplift. The South Punjab Civil Secretariat under an Additional Chief Secretary is manifest of this as is setting up district development coordination committees to improve service delivery for ease and convenience of people of South Punjab.”

I welcome all opposition leaders to put the longstanding desire of the people of South Punjab foremost. Together we must reach consensus on passage of a Constitutional amendment for the creation of a separate province for South Punjab, he added.