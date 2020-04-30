In pictures: Aamir Liaquat Hussain ties knot for third time

The lawmaker announced the news of tying the knot with an 18-year old girl named Syeda Dania Shah

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain has married for the third time.

Taking the news to social media platform, the popular TV host announced the news of tying the knot with an 18-year old girl named Syeda Dania Shah. “She belongs to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling.

“I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he concluded the post.

His now ex-wife Tuba announced last night that after 14 months of separation, she has filed for a khula from Aamir Liaqat Hussain. They got married in 2018.