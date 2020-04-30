Pakistan reports 3,914 coronavirus cases, 47 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 47 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,474,075. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,648 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,914 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,298 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,954 in Sindh 6,082 in KP, 990 in Islamabad, 765 in Azad Kashmir, 370 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 554,990 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 492,489 in Punjab 206,879 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 132,400 in Islamabad, 41,342 in Azad Kashmir 34,957 in Balochistan and 11,018 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 25,581,680 coronavirus tests and 54,638 in the last 24 hours. 1,359,757 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,716 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 7.1 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 112,635,918 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,227,208 in last 24 hours. 87,945,007 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 892,128 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 190,064,703 with 2,067,967 in the last 24 hours.