Step down, announce election if you have courage, Bilawal challenges PM Imran

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down and announce elections if he was confident that people will vote for him again but said the "coward" prime minister will not do that.

“Dissolve the assembly before the PPP’s long march, if you (Imran Khan) have courage, otherwise they would overthrow his government,” Bilawal said while addressing a public gathering in Multan on Wednesday.

The PPP chairman also expressed satisfaction that other opposition parties were also convinced that the no-trust motion was the best way to send government packing.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this will be an announcement of war against this selected government of the puppet, Imran. We had exposed him on the very first day in the National Assembly by calling him ‘selected’.

At the time of the budget, we had again exposed him and called that budget ‘the budget of PTIMF’. The agreement with the IMF is not an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, but PTI and the IMF. We had called that budget anti-people and anti-country and that was what it proved to be.

Bilawal went on to say that our friends wanted to give Imran an open field in the bye-elections but we said that we will contest these elections. Then, the world witnessed how Imran lost bye-elections from Karachi to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Our friends wanted to give Imran a free hand in the National Assembly and not contest the Senate seat, but we nominated the former Prime Minister from Multan and defeated Imran in his own constituency."

He said the entire nation will be with us when the march starts, adding that PM Imran has started losing wickets from today and an illegal senator has been disqualified. He also congratulated the party’s legal team for achieving this success. He said that by the time we reach Islamabad, more wickets of the selected will fall.

Bilawal Bhutto said that today, Imran was mentioning the PPP in his speech. Imran is a coward. If he has courage, he should dissolve the National Assembly. He is afraid of the elections. He ran away from a bye-election in Lahore and again ran away from the election of the mayor in Dera Ismail Khan where Faisal Karim Kundi is the PPP candidate.

Chairman Bilawal appreciated the Election Commission and the judiciary for not postponing the second phase of the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran lost in the first phase of the KP elections and will lose the second phase as well.

The PPP chairman further said that Imran Khan is repeating the corruption mantra for over the last three years and he did the same even today, but his government has been declared the most corrupt government in Pakistan’s history by Transparency International.

He could not prove a single accusation against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari but his mentor General Musharraf is convicted and an absconder of law. The people do not believe in the liar Imran Khan as he has been exposed totally.