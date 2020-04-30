PM sets country on track of development: Fawad

PESHAWAR (Dunya News)- Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is all set on track of development.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Prime Minister has made serious efforts to make Pakistan a social welfare state. He said despite the challenge of global pandemic of Coronavirus, the government successfully carried on progress in fields of health, agriculture and industry. He added that may Faisal Vawda get a legal path in resolving his case.

Earlier, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain paid tribute to the tremendous services of globally renowned journalists and referred to the blast that took place in Peshawar press club.

He said that people who are demanding NRO are the thieves of country and want to leave it after exploiting its resources. The two parties system ended in Pakistan while the third party came into politics.

Fawad Chaudhry mentioned that from 1947 to 2008 we borrowed 6 trillion while from 2008 to 2013, we borrowed 23 trillion. In order to tackle with inflation, we introduced the Ehsaas Rashan Programs. We laid the foundation of social welfare. We brought the mega initiative of Sehat Card. An initiative of distributing Sehat Cards all across the country was taken after its distribution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



PM Imran Khan wants to make the country a prosperous one. He has broken two parties administration system. With an increase of dollar prices, the people with foreign properties are benefited. We have stabilized the factories and agricultural systems. During the tenure of PTI, the country produced highest yield in agri products.

On Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain referred to the recent incidents of prejudice against Hijab said Indian society was declining with super speed under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

In a message on twitter, Fawad Chaudhry termed these incidents "terrifying" and added that it was due to "unstable leadership" in the neighbouring country.

"Wearing Hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress, citizens must be given free choice," he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that a lone Hijab-wearing girl student was heckled by RSS goons in saffron shawls at a Karnataka college in India who daringly shouted Allah-o-Akbar.

“Since I started studying (here), I’ve always worn the burqa and hijab. When I entered class, I removed the burqa… Principal has said nothing, outsiders started this,” Muskan, a student who was heckled by a saffron scarf group told an Indian channel.

As she parked her scooter in the parking, the saffron scarf group shouted at her and tried to surround her, but she remained unafraid and continued walking towards the college building