Serving people to fullest extent as ally of govt: Pervaiz Elahi

As an ally of govt, we're serving people to fullest extent: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that as an ally of the incumbent government, we are serving people to a fullest extent.



German Ambassador Bernhard Stephen met Chaudhry Pervaz Elahi in the Assembly. During meeting, the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields were discussed, while the German ambassador sought the well-being of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. On the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Germany is the best business partner of Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan must take advantage of Germany s extentsive experience in auto-mobile industry, information technology, health and social departments. With the establishment of e-Parliament, paperwork will be completed and the Assembly will be able to function more efficiently.

The German Ambassador said that the German government is assisting Pakistan not only technically but also financially for the establishment of e-Parliament.

The meeting was attended by MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, D Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lakk and Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar were also present.

Later, the German Ambassador also visited the Punjab Assembly.