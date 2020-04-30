Locals kill rare species of Leopard in Azad Kashmir

Further investigation will be carried out after the report.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Villagers on Tuesday killed a rare species of Leopard in Sarai area of Azad Kashmir’s Jhelum Valley.

The leopard had entered the human settlement area in Sarai village of Jhelum valley. While a woman and two others with minor injuries caused by the animal’s attack were transferred to a local hospital.

Wildlife team did not reach the spot in time, therefore locals trapped the leopard themselves. The rare specie was tied with ropes and dragged around that killed the animal.

According to the Wildlife staff, leopard had already been killed by the time the team had reached the spot. The postmortem of the animal had been completed in Muzaffarabad. Further investigation will be carried out after the report.

