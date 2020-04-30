Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi in the next couple of days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and MQM leaders had earlier met the Chaudhry brothers. Shehbaz Sharif has been given the authority of political liaison by the PML-N Central Executive Committee.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly is likely to meet Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi in the next few days.

He will visit Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence to inquire about his well-being.

The political situation is also likely to be discussed in the meeting of the PML-N president with the Chaudhry brothers.