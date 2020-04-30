Not waiting for green signal: Fazlur Rehman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that opposition didn’t wait for the green signal, otherwise it would have been sitting at home.

Talking to media in Dera Ismail Khan, he said that incompetent and illegitimate leaders cannot rule the country, adding that there is a storm of inflation in the country.

He said Imran Khan is the culprit of the nation and the goal of opposition’s struggle is to change this system, adding that the resignations and no-trust motion will be done with consultation and the struggle to restore the people s trust and to establish a legitimate government has not gone in vain.

Fazlur Rehman said that politicians used to meet each other and meeting of opposition leader Shhehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari is also a meeting of two politicians. “I have been informed on the phone about the conversation between the leaders,” he said.

The PDM chairman went on to say that exchange of Pakistani rupee is less than all the countries in our region, adding, “When our government was coming to an end, the growth estimate was 5% but now it is zero.”