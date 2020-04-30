PM Imran reiterates national resolve to eliminate terrorists

NUSHKI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated national resolve to support armed forces in eliminating the remnants of terrorists trying to sabotage development of Balochistan.

He was interacting with troops, after reaching Noushki today, along with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The prime minister stressed that development of Balochistan is priority and critical for future of Pakistan.

Paying rich tributes to martyrs and their families for their ultimate sacrifices for Pakistan, Imran Khan lauded professionalism exhibited by the troops and appreciated the operational preparedness and bravery with which terrorists attacks were repulsed.

He said through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and assistance of armed forces, we shall realize true potential of Balochistan.

A detailed briefing was given to the PM on security situation in the area.

Later, the Prime Minister interacted with tribal elders of the area and acknowledged their unwavering support in fight against terrorism and facilitating government initiatives being taken to bring prosperity and development to Balochistan.

He assured Jirga members of continued sincere support for timely completion of development projects in Balochistan.

Governor and Chief Minister Balochistan, provincial and federal ministers also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Earlier, in his address, while paying tribute to the brave soldiers for their sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism from the country and said that the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army, PM Imran announced 15 percent pay raise for Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers.

Imran Khan said no other army had faced unprecedented challenges due to acts of terrorism, in the wake of war in Afghanistan. He said the Pakistan army excelled in its professionalism and helped in ridding Pakistan of terrorism.

The prime minister said he was shocked to hear about the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and wanted to stand along with his troops who were waging a jehad against the terrorists.

“Not only me, but the whole nation stands with our jawans.”

The prime minister said that he especially came to Naushki to express solidarity on behalf of the countrymen with the armed forces of the country.

He observed that in the war against terrorism, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had fought so bravely that had never happened across the world.

With their bravery and sacrifices, they secured the country from terrorists, he added.

He said all those who sacrificed their lives have a special place in the heavens and pointed out that the martyrs have the second-highest place, after the Prophets. He said it was an honour for the Muslims when they lay down their lives for their country.

The prime minister said the entire nation had firm belief in the capability of their forces to thwart any threat of terrorism. “The entire nation has the confidence that terrorists cannot cause any harm to the country,” he maintained.

The country’s forces had restored peace in the country after waging a war on terror.

The prime minister said the present government was spending hugely on the uplift of Balochistan province with a number of mega development projects which had never been undertaken by any democratic government in the past.

Mentioning construction of Chaman-Quetta and Karachi Highway, as the ‘biggest project’ to transform the lives of the people and conditions of the province, the prime minister said, the government had already allocated funds for the project.

He resolved that more funds would be allocated for the development of the province in future as the government was fully focused on alleviation of backwardness of certain areas including former tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister said the government was determined to bring an extensive development in the province, in the coming days, that no outside power would succeed in misguiding the people to destabilize the country.

The next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would hugely benefit the people of Balochistan as it would bring industrialization, materialize establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) and transfer of technology in the agriculture sector to help boost country’s productivity.

He said China had been assisting Pakistan in increasing its agri-yields and expressed the confidence that soon, Pakistan would become an agriculture crops exporting country.

Referring to the global price hike, the prime minister said it had affected all the countries of the world, even the strong economies like the US and UK, had been experiencing the highest inflation after 40 years.

The prime minister said that the government was cognizant of the problems faced by the salaried class due to the price hike, therefore, the government was fully focused on the steps to bring ease in their lives.

The petroleum prices had increased worldwide which also impacted the prices of related things, he opined.