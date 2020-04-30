LAHORE (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif openly expressed distrust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the inside story of the meeting, the MQM delegation spoke against PM Imran Khan.

Sources said that, during the meeting, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) openly expressed distrust in the Prime Minister and said that Imran Khan does not know how to govern.

The delegation further said that the government has not fulfilled even a single promise made with the party.

Complaining to Shahbaz Sharif, the MQM delegation said that the country s economy has been ruined and the government do not know how to govern, adding that forces were imposed by snatching our their mandate in Karachi.

They also expressed willingness to support any serious effort of the joint opposition to topple government.

The delegation also invited Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi, which he accepted while the two parties also agreed to continue contacts.

Later, talking to media after the meeting, the opposition leader said that economic, financial and political situation was discussed. The situation in Sindh was also discussed in detail.

He also questioned about Rs1100 billion package for Karachi announced by Imran Khan, adding that the prime minister wants to push the opposition against the wall.

Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that he told the MQM delegation that the country has been destroyed by Imran Niazi.

He said, “Poor people of the country have been living on the edge and parents were unable to pay school fee of their children, adding that peace of Karachi was restored during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and it was a major achievement of the PML-N govt.

“Under the leadership of PML-N, huge funds were given for water projects in Karachi,” he added.