ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order disqualifying Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandapur over violation of code of conduct in connection with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government polls.

During the hearing of the case, the counsel of the plaintiff argued the election commission issued the order without proper procedure as only a fine of Rs50,000 can be imposed after a summary inquiry and further action can be only be taken if code of conduct is violated again.

The counsel further argued that plaintiff’s brother, who is also a federal minister, was fined while Umar Amin was disqualified for code of conduct violation.

Earlier, the commission has declared Umar Amin Gandapur as ineligible for the post of Dera city’s mayor slot and barred him from continuing election campaign in the area.

On the other hand, ECP lifted the ban on Ali Amin Gandapur on visiting Dera Ismail Khan.