LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Monday has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has mortgaged State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to meet the ‘shameful conditions’ of International Monetary Fund (IMF).



While talking to media, the PML-N leader said fake lies of PTI ministers have been exposed and that a liar is running the system of the state. The prime minister was silent on the incident of Pulwama attack, he went on to say.



Hamza Shahbaz said that PTI leaders prioritize their personal interests over country s affairs.

On the other hand, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said that the government of PTI should be worried over its own acts.

He was informally talking to media outside the accountability court in Lahore.

The PML-N leader said that the country is facing severe level of corruption and deteriorating economy. All the records of inflation have been broken and the condition of poverty-stricken masses is worsening day-by-day, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the report of Transparency International showed increase in corruption. We are trying to send PTI government packing, he told.