PM Imran likely to visit Russia during February

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Pakistan Imran Khan is likely to visit Russia during February.



According to details, PM’s this tour will be historic as it will take place after a prolonged duration of 23 years. PM Imran will pay visit to Russia on the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin. A delegate along with PM will visit Russia while the tour will take place during the last week of the on-going month (February).

The PM has started preparations regarding the visit. The discussion related to mutual relations, North-South Gas Pipeline Project and some other important topics will be carried out.