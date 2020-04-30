Peace in South Asia cannot be established without resolving Kashmir issue: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has said that peace in South Asia cannot be established without a just solution to the Kashmir issue.

In his message on Kashmir Day, the PML-N leader demanded the international community to make India accountable for grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He further urged to resolve Kashmir issue as per Security Council’s resolutions.

On the other hand, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks are being held in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. Human chains have been formed at Kohala Bridge, Mangla Bridge and Rawalakot.

One minute silence was also observed at 10:00 am across the country to express harmony with the Kashmiris. A flag hoisting ceremony was also carried out in Ziyarat.