ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that "time bombs that we planted in society will continue to explode if not defused".

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Fawad condemned the Sialkot incident and slammed the apathy towards such incidents and warned that it will lead to a bigger tragedy.

"I’ve been thinking what to write to condemn the Sialkot incident since yesterday, words have become useless. Such incidents only affect us for 48 hours, after which everything returns to normal.”

"Until the next such incident occurs, our conscience remains buried; this apathy is an indication of a bigger storm. Blood has been spilled in the countries due to people’s dead conscience," he remarked.