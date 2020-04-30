The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog has blanketed parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on night between Thursday and Friday and, badly disrupting the road traffic and paralysing routine life, Dunya News reported.

According to details, due to low visibility the Motorway M1 from Peshawar to Swabi, Karnal Sher Khan-Katlang Section of Swat Motorway, Motorway M4 from Sher Shah Interchange to Abdul Hakim and Motorway M5 from Sher Shah Interchange to Rukanpur have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to very low due to dense fog.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling as visibility was down to zero metres at some places due to heavy fog.

