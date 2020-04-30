The prime minister stated that China has been a time-tested friend of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized that timelines specified for the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects should be adhered to.

The government was fully committed to the provisions of CPEC agreements, he said while presiding over a high level meeting held here to review the progress on CPEC projects.

The prime minister stated that China has been a time-tested friend of Pakistan and that the government accords high priority to the implementation and operationalization of CPEC projects.

He highlighted that the continuity of policies was essential for long-term projects in order to achieve maximum benefits for the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor briefed the meeting about the updated status of CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Ali Haider Zaidi, Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood and senior officers.