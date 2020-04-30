KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday has said that the party of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not accepting the Constitution of Pakistan.



Talking to media, the PSP chief said that the disappointed youth of Sindh are committing suicide. If the local bodies system gets properly functional in Pakistan then several problems can be solved, he added.



Mustafa Kamal refused to admit the system through which all the authority has been given to the chief minister. Our ancestors founded Pakistan and rendered sacrifices for its prosperity, he expressed.



The PSP chairman alleged that the government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh is working against the state.



All the sub-divisions of health department have been given to Sindh government. We don’t accept such law in which, CM is the incharge of gutter lines, he stated.