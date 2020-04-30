Bilawal said how govt can negotiates with terrorists without taking the parliament into confidence

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday while referring to the talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said that how the government can negotiates with the terrorists on its own without taking the parliament into confidence.

Addressing a public gathering in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said that the government was secretly holding talks with the terrorists involved in the APS tragedy. “We will not accept the negotiations with the proscribed organisation.”

The PPP chairman said that the dialogues do not take place in the dark of night, adding that the parliament must be taken into confidence, adding that terrorists involved in serious crimes should be brought before the courts of and punished.

Bilawal went on to say that the that brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fought courageously against terrorism, adding that the world has failed in Afghanistan but our police, army and FC jointly defeated terrorists.