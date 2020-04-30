LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dengue has claimed four more lives while 108 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 137 persons have died of dengue fever in this season, whereas, the province witnessed overall 24,744 cases.

On the other hand dengue also claimed a life in Federal Capital while 31 more tested positive for the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.