Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa calls for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa again reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan & Iran for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) Nigel Casey met COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan came under discussion.

The COAS again emphasized that “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan”.

He said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.