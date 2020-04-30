Fortunately got an incompetent opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a media talk, Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that he thank God for an incompetent opposition.

Fazal-ur-Rehman came to Islamabad at the time of protest but now the opposition’s train has been missed, he added.

Referring to the leaked audio tape of Ex Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition is now playing media, media and video, video only and they do not have a solid defense for their allegations. Government will complete its term.

Moreover the Interior Minister claimed that inflation is due to those who have looted the country in past and they should be severely punished for it.