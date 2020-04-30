ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday termed the alleged audio clip of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar a charge sheet against him.

While addressing a press conference, Maryam said that Saqib Nisar will have to speak the truth one day and tell the nation why he unjustly sentenced three time prime minister.

She said that first former CJP denied any connection with the clip and said that it is not him who can be heard in the audio. Then, he said that his audio from various occasions had been spliced together to create the clip.

Maryam said that as soon as the audio came out, propaganda regarding the clip began to prove that the clip was doctored despite the fact that a very renowned American company did the forensic analysis of the clip. They have clearly stated that the clip has not been edited in any way, she added.

The PML-N leader demanded to know which speech those bits, where ex-CJP is talking about sentencing PML-N leaders, were from.