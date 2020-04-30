COAS, British ambassador to Pakistan discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday has met British ambassador to Pakistan and discussed matters of mutual interests.



During the meeting, they also deliberated upon the Afghanistan situation. Army chief said that Pakistan appreciates UK’s role in maintaining international and regional relations.



He expressed will to further strengthen ties between both the countries.



International community needs to stand united to avoid humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, said COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.