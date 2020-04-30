Moeed urges int'l community to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Adviser on National Security Moeed Yusuf has urged the international community to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He said Pakistan is doing whatever it can and sending the supplies. He said we have also offered to become the air and land bridge for the international organizations to send the necessary supplies to Afghanistan.

The adviser said according to the World Food Program, about twenty three million Afghans are going to be acutely short of food this winter. He said the real issue is why not the international humanitarian organizations are being allowed to get money in Afghanistan to provide assistance in kind and provide salaries to the health staff.

Moeed Yusuf said that border management is crucial for us because we cannot afford the international terrorists in Afghanistan again create trouble for us. He said that it was India and the Afghan intelligence who were supporting them in the past twenty years.