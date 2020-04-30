Passengers dump waste in PIA aircraft

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PK 9785 passengers had reportedly turned a PIA aircraft into garbage bin as they threw leftovers on the floor of plane.

The staff had to thoroughly clean the garbage lying on the seats and floor.

Moreover, the flight which was bound to return back from London was delayed due to time taken for cleaning, PIA spokesperson told.

The pictures of waste dump went viral on social media from Flight PK 9785.

The flight attendants said that passengers generally act carefully on foreign airlines however they are not really conscious about cleanliness while traveling on the national airline.

PIA officials requested the passengers to take care of cleanliness while traveling.