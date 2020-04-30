The security forces have launched a raid on a tip off to arrest the fugitives

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Riyaz Khan and Constable Jaffer have embraced martyrdom in an operation in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area today (Wednesday).



According to details, the security forces have launched a raid on a tip off to arrest the fugitives during which, the suspects opened fire and martyred ASI and constable.

The funeral prayers of the martyred ASI and constable have been offered at Police Lines.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Moazzam Jah Ansari told that seven fugitives have been arrested while weapons have also been recovered from their possession.