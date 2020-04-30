The Establishment Division has sought explanation from the officers in seven days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A disagreement has emerged between Centre and Sindh government over transfer of senior officers of police Pakistan Administrative Services.

Establishment Division has issued notices to 29 officers including 17 officers of BPS-20 and 12 BPS-20 officers of Pakistan Administrative Services.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, rejecting a federal government’s recommendation for the transfer of top police officials from the province.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that legal formalities were violated with regard to the transfer of the top cops as a key condition of consultation between the prime minister and the chief minister was neglected.

He said that the Sindh was already facing a lack of senior officials and there are only 22 police officials of the BPS-20 currently in the province.

“There is a need to increase the BPS-20 officials to 26 in the province,” the chief minister said while also demanding to appoint 20 more officials from Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).