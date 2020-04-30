LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,282,860. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,677 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 350 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,005 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,613 in Sindh 5,821 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 474,573 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,638 in Punjab 179,720 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,525 in Islamabad, 34,538 in Azad Kashmir 33,456 in Balochistan and 10,410 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,755,675 coronavirus tests and 38,038 in the last 24 hours. 1,239,995 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,007 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.92 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 79,232,745 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 262,110 in last 24 hours. 49,343,712 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 200,296 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 121,158,338 with 456,029 in the last 24 hours.