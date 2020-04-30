The freight train was derailed near Allahdino Sand Railway Station near Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – The Lahore-Karachi railway track has been closed on Tuesday night as a freight train derailed near Hyderabad, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, a goods train going to Karachi from Rohri derailed near Allahdino Sand Railway Station near Hyderabad, causing closure of Lahore-Karachi railway track.

All trains to and from Karachi were halted at different stations following the derailment of the freight train.

According to an official source, staff and machinery were immediately dispatched to the derailment site. The source also informed that the railway track will be cleared very soon.

