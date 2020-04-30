He said int'l community must pay attention to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that the international community should play its role for the betterment of the economy and people of Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representative (HFAC), who accompanied by Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the Asia Subcommittee of the HFAC called on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest and situation in Afghanistan were discussed, while Pak-US cooperation in various fields was discussed.

On this occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan wants lasting peace in the region and wants mutual relations with all the countries of the region.

He said that the international community must pay attention to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“The international community must play its part in improving the economy and the people of Afghanistan,” the COAS added.