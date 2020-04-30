The ISPR said that sepoy Jalil Khan was a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In yet another cowardly attack, a group of terrorists targeted a patrolling party of security forces in the Panjgur area of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran border, resulting in the martyrdom of one Pakistan army soldier.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the heavy exchange of fire with terrorists, Pakistan army sepoy Jalil Khan sacrificed his life fighting valiantly.

The ISPR said that sepoy Jalil Khan was a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

It further said that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.