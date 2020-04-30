ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday underscored that Pakistan valued its longstanding relationship with the United States and wanted to further deepen and widen this relationship.

He was talking to Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representative (HFAC), who accompanied by Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the Asia Subcommittee of the HFAC called on him.

The foreign minister while welcoming the Congressional delegation to Pakistan hoped that more high-level exchanges will take place between both countries strengthening people-to-people ties between them.

He emphasized that Pakistan was pursuing imperatives of geo-economics and was determined to make the country a hub of trade, investment, and finance.

FM Qureshi invited US companies to invest in Pakistan’s IT and Health sectors- apart from reaping dividends from other growing sectors.

Both Congressmen maintained that, given Pakistan’s potential and the size of its 220 million plus consumer market, US companies were keen to invest in Pakistan.

He particularly noted that both countries were making impressive strides in deepening co-operation in climate change and in fighting pandemic.

He underlined Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.

In this regard, the FM highlighted Pakistan’s continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the twin challenges being faced by the Afghan people.

He hoped that the international community will expeditiously extend finical assistance to Afghanistan enabling the country to meet its compelling needs.

Congressman Meeks deeply appreciated Pakistan’s role in the evacuation of US and Afghan nationals, as well as Special Immigrant Visa Holders (SIVs) from Afghanistan and hoped that the two countries will widen their engagement to stabilize Afghanistan.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan was firmly committed to promote peace and security in South Asia enabling the region to realize its immense potential and hoped that the US will support Pakistan’s endeavors in that regard.

Apprising the delegation about the egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he hoped that the U.S. Congress will play its due role in raising voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Both Congressmen were visiting Pakistan on Foreign Minister’s invitation. It was their standalone visit to Pakistan.