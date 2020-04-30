The bodies were shifted to Rural Health center Uch Sharif.

UCH SHARIF (Dunya News) – At least five people including woman and children were killed in a road mishap at motorway in Uch Sharif on Monday.

As per the details garnered, the ill-fated incident took place at motorway in Uch Sharif when the driver of their vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst and hitting a poll, leaving five people including a woman, her husband and two sons and a daughter dead on the spot.

The family was travelling to attend a wedding ceremony when the incident occurred.