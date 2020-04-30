Smog with fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, smog with fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar eight, Quetta and Gilgit minus one, Murree four and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.