Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog is likely to prevail at few places in northeast and south Punjab during morning hours.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar and Pulwama, partly cloudy in Jammu, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and very cold in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad and Peshawar nine degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi seventeen, Quetta three, Gilgit one, Murree six and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.