ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today (Thursday).

During the meeting, the minster appreciated Faiz Hameed’s services as DG ISI and extended best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed as DG ISI.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed as Corps Commander Peshawar.

