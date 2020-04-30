Fawad Chaudhry tells opposition to come to Speaker's office instead of court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Fawad Chaudhry has said that he once again tells the opposition to come to the Speaker s office instead of court, will welcome the opposition s proposals for reforms.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on the social networking website that "Understand the EVM system first, we will address all concerns, overseas Pakistanis cannot be turned down on their right to vote, it was our promise.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Sharif, Zardari family politics is an old story, now it is the turn of new players in the opposition as well, the next two years will determine the politics of the next two decades of Pakistan s history, and the 1990s styled politics will end in next two years.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gul said in a Twitter message that the opposition failed after yesterday s successful legislation, a new chapter begins in Pakistan from today, there will be a new change in electoral process.

SAPM further said that now the election will be fought on people s will and not by bullying and cunning tacts.

PM Imran Khan made history by getting the overseas Pakistani s right to vote bill passed, overseas Pakistanis were given their promised stature in the electoral process, SAPM remarked.