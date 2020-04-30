Shehbaz Sharif, in his tenure, made relaxation in the rules for the appointment of Ali Ahmed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A report regarding investigation from arrested accused Ali Ahmed Khan in telegraphic transfer (TT) scandal has been surfaced today (Thursday).

According to the report, Ali Ahmed Khan had assisted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering. The accused was on duty at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) and Chief Minister House from 2002 to 2018.



Ali Ahmed was also ‘benamidar’ of Sharif family.

The report further mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif, in his tenure, made relaxation in the rules for the appointment of the accused. During the employment period, Ali Ahmed had facilitated in formation of two benami companies.