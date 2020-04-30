Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and two other were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Bahawalpur on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Southern Bypass in Bahawalpur where a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two others.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of tractor trolley. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

