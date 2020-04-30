ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Thanking the coalition parties for their support in the legislation, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that electronic voting machine (EVM) including other legislation is not for his caste but for strengthening democracy.

During the joint session of parliament, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visited the lobby of government members in the House and talked to government members. He also met coalition and women lawmakers.

The prime minister congratulated him on passing bills including electoral reforms. He also met with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Saira Bano and thanked the leadership of the PML-F.

Saira Bano also congratulated the premier, saying that they would continue to their support in the legislation for the interest of the public.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that this legislation is not for my caste but to strengthen democracy. “I am grateful to the coalition parties for their support in the legislation. You all supported and played important role to make foundation for the fair and transparent election.”

“Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of this country’s economy, now overseas Pakistanis will also be able to be a part of the electoral process,” he maintained.