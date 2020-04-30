Saad Rizvi's release linked with federal review board’s decision

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The release of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi has been linked with the decision of the federal review board.

The decision was taken during a law and order meeting headed by Punjab law minister Raja Basharat. The meeting decided to link the release of the TLP chief with the decision of the review board.

According to law department sources, the district administration has been directed to cooperate with TLP on the death anniversary of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, while the Punjab government has requested the Federal Review Board to withdraw the petition against Saad Rizvi. There will be no objection if he is released.

The interior ministry had previously decided to withdraw over 40 cases against TLP leader Saad Rizvi and others in going forward with the agreement the government hammered out with the party.

The cases against the party whose sentences are upto three-year or more will be repealed by the government, the sources inside the ministry told.