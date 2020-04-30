Realistic training in peace time is must to meet any eventuality: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed that the realistic training in peace time is must to meet any eventuality on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa witnessed a Corps level exercise at Kharian. He also witnessed culmination phase of the exercise aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to Army War Games.

“The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies. The exercise involved employment of latest weapon systems including VT4 tanks and combat air support,” the ISPR said.

On the occasion, the army chief appreciated the operational readiness and professionalism of participating troops. COAS expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks equipped with sophisticated technology and latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility.

COAS stressed that realistic training in peace time is must to meet any eventuality. “Continued practice of operational drills is imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats," COAS emphasised.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Commander 1 Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood in the exercise area followed by a comprehensive briefing on the exercise.