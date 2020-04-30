The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients in Balochistan stands at 32,425 on Wednesday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Health Department said that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to a report released by Balochistan Health Department, at least 283 tests were conducted across the province on Wednesday which all came negative. At least 358 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 32,425. There are 77 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,990 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

